It looks like Richa Chadha is gearing up for her next film for which she is taking diction and dance lessons in Kathak. Richa while growing up has already been a trained Kathak dancer. What's interesting is that Richa Chadha has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office quite a few times in the recent past, and we had even reported earlier that the director is extremely busy gearing up for his digital debut, 'Heeramandi' these days.

Heeramandi: Richa Chadha starts training in Kathak for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Netflix series

A source close to the film's production says, "Heeramandi is one of the most ambitious projects to date for Sanjay sir. It being his digital debut which makes it even more special and challenging at the same time as one have to put their best foot forward. Richa has already been doing the look tests for the show and she is all set to play a crucial role. As part of it, she’s learning kathak now and the classes have already begun ahead of the series shoot next month in Mumbai. Richa aha been training for the last 2 weeks already and will continue training for another few days”.

Heeramandi will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas.

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.