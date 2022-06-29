comscore

Heeramandi: Richa Chadha starts training in Kathak for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Netflix series

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It looks like Richa Chadha is gearing up for her next film for which she is taking diction and dance lessons in Kathak. Richa while growing up has already been a trained Kathak dancer. What's interesting is that Richa Chadha has been spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office quite a few times in the recent past, and we had even reported earlier that the director is extremely busy gearing up for his digital debut, 'Heeramandi' these days.

A source close to the film's production says, "Heeramandi is one of the most ambitious projects to date for Sanjay sir. It being his digital debut which makes it even more special and challenging at the same time as one have to put their best foot forward. Richa has already been doing the look tests for the show and she is all set to play a crucial role. As part of it, she’s learning kathak now and the classes have already begun ahead of the series shoot next month in Mumbai. Richa aha been training for the last 2 weeks already and will continue training for another few days”.

Heeramandi will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

