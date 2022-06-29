Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput along with their two kids are currently on vacation in Italy. But, it seems like the family trip isn't going as planned. The couple is finding it difficult to get 'vegetarian food in Sicily'. Sharing a video of two alpacas chewing, Shahid wrote, "Feels like us trying to find veg food in Sicily ... (pleading face emoji)."

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput unable to find vegetarian food in Sicily; she calls hotel 'insensitive to dietary requirements'

On her Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput wrote, "Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets... Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight... Heading to Palermo! Ciao (victory hand emoji)."

She added, "At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please--sliced fruit is NOT a dessert."

After Italy, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were in Switzerland.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey. He will next star in Raj & DK's Amazon Prime Video series.

