Last Updated 13.06.2022 | 10:00 AM IST

Rekha in advanced talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi; grand announcement to be done shortly

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It has been years since Rekha has not appeared on the silver screen. Her last film was Inder Kumar’s big screen adaptation of a play, the movie called Supernani. Fans may have something exciting to look forward to as the actress is in talks with one of the most popular directors of Indian cinema.

Bollywood Hungama  has come to know from reliable sources that Rekha is  in “advanced talks” with Sanjay Leela  Bhansali for a pivotal role  in his Netflix webseries Heeramandi. Sources say it was role especially written for Rekha.

“Rekha has been keen to work with Bhansali for the longest time and he too is desirous of tapping  into 'the Rekha mystique’. But somehow, the two have never been able to work together before. Bhansali wanted Rekha for a special role  in Heeramandi from the beginning. But then, it seemed that this classic partnership was again jinxed,” a source tells us.

But now, when the casting process of Heeramandi is almost over, we hear Rekha is  going to be  joining the cast.

Watch out for the grand announcement soon.

Also Read: Netflix shells out Rs. 200 crores for Heeramandi; Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes Rs. 65 cr. as directorial fees

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

