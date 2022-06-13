It has been years since Rekha has not appeared on the silver screen. Her last film was Inder Kumar’s big screen adaptation of a play, the movie called Supernani. Fans may have something exciting to look forward to as the actress is in talks with one of the most popular directors of Indian cinema.

Rekha in advanced talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi; grand announcement to be done shortly

Bollywood Hungama has come to know from reliable sources that Rekha is in “advanced talks” with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a pivotal role in his Netflix webseries Heeramandi. Sources say it was role especially written for Rekha.

“Rekha has been keen to work with Bhansali for the longest time and he too is desirous of tapping into 'the Rekha mystique’. But somehow, the two have never been able to work together before. Bhansali wanted Rekha for a special role in Heeramandi from the beginning. But then, it seemed that this classic partnership was again jinxed,” a source tells us.

But now, when the casting process of Heeramandi is almost over, we hear Rekha is going to be joining the cast.

Watch out for the grand announcement soon.

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.