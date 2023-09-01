comscore
Hazel Keech offers a peek into her little princess Aura, along with a heartfelt message; see picture

Hazel Keech offers a peek into her little princess Aura, along with a heartfelt message; see picture

Hazel Keech shares precious moment with daughter Aura.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress Hazel Keech are rejoicing as their family has expanded with the introduction of a new member. The couple recently celebrated the birth of a baby girl, adding to the warmth of their household that already included their son, Orion Keech Singh. Now, Hazel shared an adorable picture of herself with her daughter on social media.

On Friday, Hazel took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring her daughter Aura resting her head on Hazel. Sharing the picture, Hazel wrote in caption, “What time is it? Oh its Snuggle o’clock.”

Earlier, Hazel had made the announcement with an endearing snapshot featuring the couple alongside their two children. Sharing the picture, Yuvraj wrote in the caption, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

The journey to parenthood had begun for them earlier when, on January 25, 2022, Hazel and Yuvraj disclosed the birth of their son Orion. In a heartfelt message addressed to their well-wishers, they shared, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

Hazel and Yuvraj's journey began when they exchanged their vows in a lavish Punjabi wedding ceremony in 2016. Since then, their love story has continued to flourish, now punctuated with the joyous cries of their two precious children. As they bask in the glow of parenthood once more, the couple's fans and well-wishers are showering them with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech embrace parenthood again with the arrival of baby girl, Aura; see picture

