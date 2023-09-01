Fukrey 3 release date changes ONCE AGAIN; Pulkit Samrat-Richa Chadha starrer to now release on September 28

Fukrey 3, the much-awaited instalment of the comedy film franchise, is all set to release on September 28 this year.

Directed by the talented Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey 3 boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring the remarkable talents of Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again.

The makers plan to launch the trailer next week. The unit will be playing in theatres with Jawan. Fukrey 3 also celebrated 10 glorious years of the beloved franchise in June this year.

Excel Entertainment's upcoming slate for this year and beyond is nothing short of extraordinary, promising a diverse range of films that cater to every taste and preference. From heartwarming dramas to high-octane action.

Get ready to laugh till your sides ache and mark your calendars for the 28th of September as Fukrey 3 promises to bring a fresh dose of entertainment that will leave you in splits! Remember, it's a theatrical experience you won't want to miss!

