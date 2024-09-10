The official spokesperson stated, "We are pleased to announce that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is indeed confirmed, featuring Harshvardhan Rane as the lead actor once again. The sequel’s story has been finalized. The director has yet to be finalized, as Soham Rockstar Entertainment is committed to selecting a strong and visionary director who can deliver a sequel that meets the high expectations of our audience."

Harshvardhan Rane to return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, confirms Soham Rockstar Entertainment

According to Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, "We have locked an exceptional story for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with Harshvardhan Rane returning as the lead. Soham Rockstar Entertainment is dedicated to creating a sequel that will resonate deeply with fans."

Harshvardhan Rane said, “Returning to Sanam Teri Kasam is like revisiting an old friend who has always been close to my heart. The love and connection that audiences have shown towards the film over the years is truly humbling. I'm thrilled to be a part of the producer of the original film, Deepak Mukuts sirs world and bringing a story for you all with a sequel. They are creating something that honors the original while taking the journey forward in an exciting new direction.”

Sanam Teri Kasam is set for re-release in October. Over the years, it has developed a niche following, becoming a cult favorite. Viewers resonated with its narrative of love and loss, along with the chemistry between lead actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film's soundtrack by Himesh Reshammiya contributed to its popularity beyond its original theatrical run.

Also Read : Sanam Teri Kasam to get sequel WITHOUT Harshvardhan Rane or Mawra Hocane: Report

More Pages: Sanam Teri Kasam 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.