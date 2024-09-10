comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.09.2024 | 1:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Harshvardhan Rane to return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, confirms Soham Rockstar Entertainment

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Harshvardhan Rane to return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, confirms Soham Rockstar Entertainment

en Bollywood News Harshvardhan Rane to return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, confirms Soham Rockstar Entertainment

Soham Rockstar Entertainment has officially announced the sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam, with Harshvardhan Rane reprising his lead role.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The official spokesperson stated, "We are pleased to announce that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is indeed confirmed, featuring Harshvardhan Rane as the lead actor once again. The sequel’s story has been finalized. The director has yet to be finalized, as Soham Rockstar Entertainment is committed to selecting a strong and visionary director who can deliver a sequel that meets the high expectations of our audience."

Harshvardhan Rane to return for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, confirms Soham Rockstar Entertainment

According to Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, "We have locked an exceptional story for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with Harshvardhan Rane returning as the lead. Soham Rockstar Entertainment is dedicated to creating a sequel that will resonate deeply with fans."

Harshvardhan Rane said, “Returning to Sanam Teri Kasam is like revisiting an old friend who has always been close to my heart. The love and connection that audiences have shown towards the film over the years is truly humbling. I'm thrilled to be a part of the producer of the original film, Deepak Mukuts sirs world and bringing a story for you all with a sequel. They are creating something that honors the original while taking the journey forward in an exciting new direction.”

Sanam Teri Kasam is set for re-release in October. Over the years, it has developed a niche following, becoming a cult favorite. Viewers resonated with its narrative of love and loss, along with the chemistry between lead actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film's soundtrack by Himesh Reshammiya contributed to its popularity beyond its original theatrical run.

Also Read : Sanam Teri Kasam to get sequel WITHOUT Harshvardhan Rane or Mawra Hocane: Report

More Pages: Sanam Teri Kasam 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut sells Bandra bungalow for Rs…

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to shoot…

Netflix faces legal action as ANI alleges…

Ranbir Kapoor to take on double role as Lord…

Vidya Balan appointed as the National…

Vikas Sethi’s wife Jhanvi reveals Kabhi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification