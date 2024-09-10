Bollywood fans get ready for a major treat! Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has officially been roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, the highly anticipated fifth instalment of the hit Housefull franchise. The film, known for its star-studded cast and high-octane comedy, is expected to go on floors later this month with a massive overseas shoot planned in London. In an exciting development, Housefull 5 will see Jackie Shroff sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt for the first time in this franchise, adding even more star power to an already impressive ensemble. Jackie’s entry into the world of Housefull promises to bring a unique flavour of charm and wit, making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood comedies in the coming year.

Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt Together:

Fans of both stars are eager to see what magic Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt will create on screen. The duo, who have worked together previously in films like Khalnayak and Kartoos, will be bringing their on-screen chemistry back to life in a comedic setting, something completely different from their earlier collaborations. Given their larger-than-life personas, their scenes are expected to be a highlight of the film.

While details about their characters remain tightly under wraps, insiders suggest that both Shroff and Dutt will play pivotal roles in the story, adding layers of humour and drama to the film's zany plotline. Their comic timing and presence are expected to elevate the already electric energy of the Housefull franchise.

Cast of Housefull 5:

Joining Shroff and Dutt are the franchise's staples and new additions. Akshay Kumar, who has been the backbone of the Housefull series since its inception, is once again leading the charge. Riteish Deshmukh, another franchise regular, will be back to deliver his signature comic punchlines. In addition to them, Fardeen Khan, Kriti Kharbanda, Nora Fatehi, and Pooja Hegde complete the ensemble, making this one of the biggest multi-starrers in recent Bollywood history.

With the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, who is stepping in to helm the fifth instalment, fans can expect a fresh take on the hilarious and chaotic Housefull world. Known for his work on Dostana, Mansukhani is sure to bring a dynamic new energy to the film, while keeping the essence of the franchise intact.

Overseas Shoot in London:

Adding to the excitement, the film is set to begin filming in London later this month. London has been a favoured location for the Housefull films, contributing to its vibrant backdrop and global appeal. With grand sets, lavish visuals, and larger-than-life sequences, the London schedule is expected to kick off the production with a bang.

As Sajid Nadiadwala continues to push the envelope in terms of production scale, Housefull 5 promises to be a visual spectacle with its international locations, opulent sets, and high-end VFX.

The Franchise’s Legacy:

The Housefull franchise, which began in 2010, has become synonymous with slapstick humour, outrageous situations, and a vast ensemble cast. With each new instalment, it has only grown in scale and popularity, cementing its place as one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises. The addition of stars like Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt is set to take the film to another level.

With the film set to go on floors soon, Housefull 5 is already creating a buzz that fans won’t want to miss. Shroff’s entry into the franchise is bound to bring in his unique charm and charisma, making this one of the most exciting films to look forward to in 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates as Housefull 5 gears up to hit the big screen with a bang!

