comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.02.2024 | 7:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu to launch trailer of Dange at grand college fest in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu to launch trailer of Dange at grand college fest in Mumbai

en Bollywood News Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu to launch trailer of Dange at grand college fest in Mumbai

The Hindi-Tamil bilingual saga Dange/Por will hit the big screen on 1st March 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Dange trailer is set to be unveiled at a grand college fest in Mumbai. The film promises to explore the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge, leading to a gripping tale of fierce competition that takes centre stage in a college cultural fest.

Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu to launch trailer of Dange at grand college fest in Mumbai

Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu to launch trailer of Dange at grand college fest in Mumbai

The trailer will be launched on 15th February in Mumbai and will be graced by the presence of the film's cast—Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu. Renowned director Bejoy Nambiar, the visionary behind Dange, will also be in attendance to provide insights into the creative process that brought this compelling story to life.

Dange is not just a film; it is an exploration of the emotional rollercoaster that defines friendships and the competitive spirit embedded in the essence of youth. The Hindi-Tamil bilingual saga Dange/Por will hit the big screen on 1st March 2024.

T-Series & Roox Media Present a T-Series Films & Getaway Pictures Production Dange is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Produced By T-Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander.

ALSO READ: Lakshmi Manchu ropes in Shriya Saran and Harshvardhan Rane to walk for Teach for Change’s annual fashion show as chief change makers

More Pages: Dange Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

REVEALED! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh…

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Mohit Suri's…

Pushpa and Animal actress Rashmika Mandana…

Is Taapsee Pannu planning to get into the…

Shah Rukh Khan was ‘licking his wounds’…

Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat’s next with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification