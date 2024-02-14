Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu to launch trailer of Dange at grand college fest in Mumbai

Dange trailer is set to be unveiled at a grand college fest in Mumbai. The film promises to explore the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge, leading to a gripping tale of fierce competition that takes centre stage in a college cultural fest.

The trailer will be launched on 15th February in Mumbai and will be graced by the presence of the film's cast—Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu. Renowned director Bejoy Nambiar, the visionary behind Dange, will also be in attendance to provide insights into the creative process that brought this compelling story to life.

Dange is not just a film; it is an exploration of the emotional rollercoaster that defines friendships and the competitive spirit embedded in the essence of youth. The Hindi-Tamil bilingual saga Dange/Por will hit the big screen on 1st March 2024.

T-Series & Roox Media Present a T-Series Films & Getaway Pictures Production Dange is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Produced By T-Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, and Madhu Alexander.

