Sri portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla postponed by a week; to now release in theatres on May 17, 2024

T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films are excited to announce the new release date for the much-anticipated biopic SRI: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla, the film will captivate audiences on 17th May 2024.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. 'SRI' narrates the remarkable life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, and lensed by Pratham Mehta, the film is a testament to determination, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, SRI is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 17th of May 2024.

