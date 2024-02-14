comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.02.2024 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla postponed by a week; to now release in theatres on May 17, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla postponed by a week; to now release in theatres on May 17, 2024

en Bollywood News Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla postponed by a week; to now release in theatres on May 17, 2024

Sri portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films are excited to announce the new release date for the much-anticipated biopic SRI: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla, the film will captivate audiences on 17th May 2024.

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla postponed by a week; to now release in theatres on May 17, 2024

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri: The Inspiring Journey of Srikanth Bolla postponed by a week; to now release in theatres on May 17, 2024

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. 'SRI' narrates the remarkable life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Written by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, and lensed by Pratham Mehta, the film is a testament to determination, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, SRI is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 17th of May 2024.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri to release in theatres on May 10, 2024

More Pages: SRI Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

REVEALED! Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh…

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Mohit Suri's…

Pushpa and Animal actress Rashmika Mandana…

Is Taapsee Pannu planning to get into the…

Shah Rukh Khan was ‘licking his wounds’…

Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat’s next with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification