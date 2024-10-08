Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, has officially announced that it will no longer hold pre-release screenings for its future films. The decision, shared in a statement co-signed by Karan Johar and CEO Apoorva Mehta, marks a significant shift in the production house’s approach to film promotion and audience engagement.

The Reason Behind the Decision

In the official statement released on Monday, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta explained that the decision was taken to preserve the thrill of the movie-going experience. "After much deliberation, we’ve unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films. This decision has been difficult to make, however, we believe it’s a necessary step in ensuring that every viewer, including our friends in the media, witness our stories as they were meant to be experienced," the statement read.

Maintaining the Cinematic Experience

The statement also emphasized how this move would help retain the element of surprise and excitement for all viewers. “We believe it will help in maintaining the excitement of the cinematic experience for all," Dharma Productions stated, adding that this change reflects their commitment to providing a fresh viewing experience for audiences.

Press Screenings on Release Day

While pre-release screenings will no longer take place, Dharma Productions assured the media that press screenings will still be held. "We will host press screenings in the first half of the release day for each of our movies. We warmly welcome all media personnel to join us at these screenings, where you will be the first to witness our latest offerings," said Johar and Mehta in the statement. This adjustment is designed to ensure that the media gets timely access to new films while preserving the excitement for the general public.

Dharma Productions’ next release is the highly anticipated film Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, and directed by Vasan Bala. Jigra is set to hit theatres this Friday.

