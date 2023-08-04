Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to stream on SonyLIV from September 2; first teaser out!

The upcoming web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will premiere on Sony LIV on September 2. The series is based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, who is known for running one of the biggest stamp paper scams in India.

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to stream on SonyLIV from September 2; first teaser out!

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. It is helmed by the National award-winning director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

The 1-minute-26-second long teaser of the series was released on social media on August 4. The teaser gives glimpses of the lead character but does not reveal the face of Gagan Dev Riar who plays Telgi.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is the second instalment in the Scam franchise. The first instalment, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story starring Pratik Gandhi, was a critical success.

The series is expected to be a gripping thriller that will explore the rise and fall of Abdul Karim Telgi. It is also expected to shed light on the loopholes in the Indian system that allowed Telgi to operate for so long. The series will stream on Sony LIV from September 2.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta ONCE AGAIN calls out Byju amid crisis; hints at OTT series on mess

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.