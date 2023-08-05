comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.08.2023 | 11:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Malvika Raaj announces engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga; see pictures

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Malvika Raaj announces engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga; see pictures

en Bollywood News Malvika Raaj announces engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga; see pictures

Malvika Raaj announces engagement with dreamy proposal in Turkey.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Former “Poo” of Bollywood's iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika Raaj, is all set to embark on a new chapter in her life as she announced her engagement to entrepreneur Pranav Bagga. The delightful news came accompanied by a series of enchanting pictures capturing their dreamy proposal in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Malvika Raaj announces engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga; see pictures

Malvika Raaj announces engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga; see pictures

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Malvika shared glimpses of the magical moment that unfolded in the picturesque landscape of Cappadocia. The breathtaking photographs showcased the actress wearing an ethereal white gown, adorned with minimal accessories and makeup that perfectly highlighted her radiant smile. Her open hair cascaded gracefully, and the million-dollar glow on her face spoke volumes about her joy and excitement. In the first picture, Pranav tenderly planted a kiss on Malvika's forehead, radiating pure love and affection. The second image captured the enchanting sight of Pranav getting down on one knee to propose to his dream girl, a moment that must have melted hearts all around. The couple looked stunning together, twinning in white outfits that symbolized the purity of their bond. The subsequent pictures showcased the couple savouring their special moment against the backdrop of a serene landscape dotted with vibrant hot air balloons that added an element of romance and wonder to the scene. The beautiful decor further accentuated the magic of the proposal, making it an occasion they will cherish for a lifetime. Sharing the post, Malvika wrote in caption, “Here we are, we've just begun And after all this time, our time has come Here we are, still goin' strong Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malvika Raaj (@malvikaraaj)


Friends, fans, and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the couple. Sooraj Pancholi, Bhagyashree, Shirley Setia extended their wishes.

While Malvika and Pranav have kept their love story mostly private, the announcement of their engagement has brought it to the forefront, leaving fans eager to know more about the couple's plans for the future.

Also Read: Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj’s debut film Squad to release on ZEE5 on November 12, 2021

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to…

Chak De! India director Shimit Amin to…

Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal opens up about…

Nitin Desai Death Case: Edelweiss issues…

Sonu Nigam embarks on U.S. Tour with 'The…

Ranveer Singh onboard as the brand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification