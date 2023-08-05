Former “Poo” of Bollywood's iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Malvika Raaj, is all set to embark on a new chapter in her life as she announced her engagement to entrepreneur Pranav Bagga. The delightful news came accompanied by a series of enchanting pictures capturing their dreamy proposal in Cappadocia, Turkey.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Malvika shared glimpses of the magical moment that unfolded in the picturesque landscape of Cappadocia. The breathtaking photographs showcased the actress wearing an ethereal white gown, adorned with minimal accessories and makeup that perfectly highlighted her radiant smile. Her open hair cascaded gracefully, and the million-dollar glow on her face spoke volumes about her joy and excitement. In the first picture, Pranav tenderly planted a kiss on Malvika's forehead, radiating pure love and affection. The second image captured the enchanting sight of Pranav getting down on one knee to propose to his dream girl, a moment that must have melted hearts all around. The couple looked stunning together, twinning in white outfits that symbolized the purity of their bond. The subsequent pictures showcased the couple savouring their special moment against the backdrop of a serene landscape dotted with vibrant hot air balloons that added an element of romance and wonder to the scene. The beautiful decor further accentuated the magic of the proposal, making it an occasion they will cherish for a lifetime. Sharing the post, Malvika wrote in caption, “Here we are, we've just begun And after all this time, our time has come Here we are, still goin' strong Right here in the place where we belong #IvBeenWaitingForYou #ILoveYou.”

Friends, fans, and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes for the couple. Sooraj Pancholi, Bhagyashree, Shirley Setia extended their wishes.

While Malvika and Pranav have kept their love story mostly private, the announcement of their engagement has brought it to the forefront, leaving fans eager to know more about the couple's plans for the future.

