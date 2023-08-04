comscore
Chak De! India director Shimit Amin to return after 14 years: Report

Shimit Amin’s last directorial venture was Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shimit Amin, director of critically acclaimed films such as Ab Tak Chhappan, Chak De! India, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, is making his comeback to direction after a hiatus of 14 years. According to a report by PinkVilla, Amin is in talks with multiple producers for his next project. He is said to be considering a remake of a foreign action film, as well as original stories.

A source told the entertainment portal, “He hasn't finalised his next project yet, but he is in discussion with multiple producers for various subjects. Apart from Yash Raj Films, which also backed his last two movies, Shimit is also discussing a project with another big banner and one foreign action film’s remake with a different company. He is also pitching his own stories, but none of them have been locked in yet. He is regularly meeting people and is hoping to start something by early next year.”

The report quoted the source saying, “Shimit is discussing movies with many producers, but you cannot be sure about him until he starts shooting. No one knows what he will end up directing next.”

For the unversed, Amin's last directorial outing was Ranbir Kapoor’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. After that, he moved to the US and worked as a creative consultant for several Hollywood films.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on his past films; says Rocket Singh ‘broke his heart’

