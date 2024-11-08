comscore
Hansal Mehta assures fans Netflix will rectify Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders' Hinglish version: "Ridiculous not to have the film's original version"

Hansal Mehta assures fans Netflix will rectify Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders’ Hinglish version: “Ridiculous not to have the film’s original version”

It marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer and is a collaborative effort between Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Netflix India has found itself in the crossfire of criticism from viewers and filmmaker Hansal Mehta over the absence of the original Hinglish version of the investigative thriller The Buckingham Murders. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, premiered on the streaming platform on November 8, 2024, but was only available in a Hindi-dubbed version.

Several X (formerly Twitter) users took to the platform to voice their disappointment. One user questioned the decision to omit the original version, stating, “Hi @mehtahansal why isn't @NetflixIndia having the Hingliah version of #TheBuckinghamMurders? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial..... sigh!”

Director Hansal Mehta promptly responded to the criticism, expressing his own frustration with the situation. “Just saw that Sethu. It is ridiculous not to have the film’s original version on the service. Have alerted @NetflixIndia about it. Hopefully this is rectified soon enough,” the filmmaker tweeted.

Following the initial backlash, Netflix India clarified that the missing Hinglish version was due to a technical error and promised to rectify the issue soon. Hansal Mehta shared a screenshot of Netflix's statement on X, assuring viewers that the original language version would be available shortly. “Due to a technical error on the service @NetflixIndia will be uploading the original language version in a few hours. Thank you for your patience. And yes it can be quite irritating to watch a dubbed version of the film. Apologies,” he wrote.

The Buckingham Murders is a crime drama set in London, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as a detective investigating the disappearance of a young boy. The film's unique blend of English and Hindi dialogue, known as Hinglish, was a deliberate creative choice to reflect the multicultural nature of modern London.

The film's ensemble cast includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer and is a collaborative effort between Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

