Director Milap Zaveri is set to commence his latest film, produced by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, with a traditional muhurat ceremony tomorrow at Novotel. The upcoming film, titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main, stars Indra Kumar’s son, Aman Kumar, alongside industry veteran Paresh Rawal and emerging talent Aakanksha Sharma.

Adding to the anticipation, Bollywood icons Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan are expected to attend the ceremony, lending their support to Zaveri’s project. The presence of these two celebrated actors is expected to bring an extra layer of excitement to the launch event, marking the start of a highly-anticipated project for the director and cast. Meanwhile, they are expected to share the details of the project. The event, to be held at Mumbai’s Novotel, is expected to draw media attention and fans alike, with Devgn and Khan's presence.

Interestingly, Milap will be donning the hat of a director after a four-year hiatus. His last directorial venture was John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2. However, he was credited in the recently released Singham Again for writing additional dialogues for the Rohit Shetty film.

