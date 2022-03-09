South Korean celebrities like Han Ji Min, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Jang Sung Kyu, Lee Kwang Ki and many more came forward and made thoughtful donations to show their support for Ukraine.

According to a report by Soompi, on March 8, the Korean Committee for UNICEF revealed that actress Han Ji Min had donated 100 million won (over Rs.62 lacs) to aid young Ukrainian children. Her donation will go towards drinking water, education, health assistance, and protection for the children.

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri also made a generous donation of 50 million won (over Rs. 31 lacs) to the NGO Save the Children, will contribute to diapers, formula, food, and emergency food supplies, as well as programs and education for children’s protection and mental health. The donations will also assist with COVID-19 prevention measures, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and the distribution of hygiene kits.

TV personality Jang Sung Kyu took to his Instagram to share his donation of 30 million won (over Rs.18 lacs) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief. On March 7, actor Lee Kwang Ki donated 30 million won to the NGO World Vision.

