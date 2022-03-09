comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.03.2022 | 8:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey Gangubai Kathiawadi Jhund Radhe Shyam Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Han Ji Min, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Jang Sung Kyu, and more make donations to support the Ukrainian victims amid Russian invasion

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean celebrities like Han Ji Min, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Jang Sung Kyu, Lee Kwang Ki and many more came forward and made thoughtful donations to show their support for Ukraine.

Han Ji Min, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Jang Sung Kyu, and more make donations to support the Ukrainian victims amid Russian invasion

According to a report by Soompi, on March 8, the Korean Committee for UNICEF revealed that actress Han Ji Min had donated 100 million won (over Rs.62 lacs) to aid young Ukrainian children. Her donation will go towards drinking water, education, health assistance, and protection for the children.

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri also made a generous donation of 50 million won (over Rs. 31 lacs) to the NGO Save the Children, will contribute to diapers, formula, food, and emergency food supplies, as well as programs and education for children’s protection and mental health. The donations will also assist with COVID-19 prevention measures, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and the distribution of hygiene kits.

TV personality Jang Sung Kyu took to his Instagram to share his donation of 30 million won (over Rs.18 lacs) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief. On March 7, actor Lee Kwang Ki donated 30 million won to the NGO World Vision.

Also Read: Jung Hae In, Youn Yuh Jung and Son Ye Jin in talks to join Kang Ha Neul in upcoming drama Trees Die on Their Feet

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Madhuri Dixit led The Fame Game viewed 11.6…

Alia Bhatt won’t be speaking her own Telugu…

Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Lee Jong Suk…

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mansion gets sold for…

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed…

Florence Pugh in talks to play Princess…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification