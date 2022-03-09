Each day a lot of things happen in the world of Bollywood. From new film announcements to celebrities being spotted with their rumoured partners, to of course social engagements, Bollywood News, and celebrations. Rounding up the rather active day in a comprehensive way, Bollywood Hungama brings to you a specialized way to catch up on the latest Bollywood news. So, Amitabh Bachchan responding to Aamir Khan’s reaction to Jhund, Alia Bhatt not dubbing her lines in Telugu for RRR, to Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu release being rescheduled, here are today’s latest top trending entertainment and Bollywood news.

Amitabh Bachchan responds to Aamir Khan’s reaction to Jhund- “I think Aamir has always been a very good judge of films”

Amitabh Bachchan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Jhund. Directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame, the film is a unique sports drama that showcases the game of life. Ahead of the release of the films, actor Aamir Khan had heavily praised the film and even got teary-eyed while talking about the impact of the film on him. Read More.

Alia Bhatt won’t be speaking her own Telugu lines in RRR

Disappointing news for Alia Bhatt’s fans in Andhra Pradesh. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress won’t be speaking in her own voice in the Telugu version of RRR. The buzz in Hyderabad is that Alia’s diction, for all her tutoring, is not correct. Click here to find out Why.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to now release on June 10, 2022

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guilty By Association's Mission Majnu starring Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will now release on the 10th of June 2022. The production houses backing the film RSVP and Guilty By Association take the announcement to their official social media account. Click here for More.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy come face-to-face after 40 Years at a party

This weekend, the yesteryear diva Mumtaz who flew to Mumbai last week from her home in London, threw a party where she invited all her friends from the film industry. The highlight of the evening was Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy who were once a devoted couple until he decided to marry Poonam and leave his past behind, came face-to-face for the first time in 40 years. Read more Here.

Sidharth Malhotra to star in Rohit Shetty's cop thriller series, shooting for Amazon Prime Video show begins on March 10

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the man behind the super hit cop films of Bollywood like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, is all set to make his digital debut with a cop thriller series. For months, there have been speculations that Sidharth Malhotra will lead his project which marks his debut in the digital streaming platform. Now, it's confirmed that the actor is indeed a part of the project and the shoot for the same begins on March 10. Click here for Details.

