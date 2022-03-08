South Korean actor Jung Hae In is reportedly in talks to star alongside previously confirmed Kang Ha Neul for new KBS drama Trees Die on Their Feet.





Jung Hae In, Youn Yuh Jung and Son Ye Jin in talks to join Kang Ha Neul in upcoming drama Trees Die on Their Feet

According to Soompi, Jun Hae In’s agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the reports on March 7 and stated, “Jung Hae In has received an offer to star in KBS2’s new drama ‘Trees Die on Their Feet,’ but nothing has been decided yet.” The Snowdrop star is currently reviewing the offer and if accepted, he will portray Bae Dong Jae, the heir to the Samwoo chaebol group which owns a retail chain.

“With his good looks, he gives off a natural aura of an aristocrat with every little thing he does. Since Bae Dong Jae backs his words with strong logic and conviction, he might hear that he is rude, but he will never hear that his words do not make sense. He is the type of person who can’t help but be acknowledged even though he may seem unlikable.”

Trees Die on Their Feet is about an elderly woman from North Korea who doesn’t have much time left to live and a theatre actor who acts as her grandson in order to fulfill her final wish. Previously confirmed Kang Ha Neul will be playing Yoo Jae Heon, an optimistic character who receives an unexpected request from an elderly gentleman to act as someone’s grandson.

It was also reported that Youn Yuh Jung and Son Ye Jin were also offered roles in the drama. Youn Yuh Jung is in talks to play Ja Geum Soon, a woman born in 1930 in North Korea, and Son Ye Jin has been offered the role of Se Yeon, Ja Geum Soon’s granddaughter who is in charge of Hotel Nakwon.

Meanwhile, Trees Die on Their Feet will be directed by Yoon Sang Ho from a screenplay written by Jo Sung Geol. The drama will reportedly begin production once the cast lineup is finalized.

