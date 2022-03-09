Hidden under the glitz and glam of showbiz, Anamika Anand's reality is warped. She is a superstar loved by all but does anyone really know her? Audiences have been waiting with bated breath for Netflix's The Fame Game - to discover hidden truths. The Madhuri Dixit-led starrer has made waves in the digital world as the evergreen superstar makes her digital debut in a thrilling series that boasts of some amazing performances. But, not just amongst the fans, amongst the several Indian originals, The Fame Game has surpassed them in first-week viewership.

Madhuri Dixit led The Fame Game viewed 11.6 million hours in first week on Netflix; beats Minnal Murali, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Haseen Dillruba, Dhamaka among others

Madhuri Dixit starrer is currently at No. 6 on Global Top 10 on Netflix. In its first week since its arrival on the streaming giant, the series has been viewed for 11.6 million hours. In terms of first-week viewership, it has beaten Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta (2.4 million views), Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein (11.2 million views), Raveena Tandon starrer Aranyak (10.3 million views), Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka (4.2 million views), Kriti Sanon’s Mimi (9.2 million views), Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dilruba (7.3 million views) and Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali (5.9 million views).

Top Indian content on Netflix

1. The Fame Game - 11.6 million views

2. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein - 11.2 million views

3. Aranyak - 10.3 million views

4. Mimi - 9.2 million views

5. Haseen Dilruba - 7.3 million views

6. Minnal Murali - 5.9 million views

7. Dhamaka - 4.2 million views

8. Looop Lapeta - 2.4 million views

If that wasn’t all, The Fame Game has been ranked among the Top 10 in 16 countries on Netflix, taking the top slot not just in India but also in Mauritius, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. While featuring among the Top 10 in other territories like Trinidad and Tobago, Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Australia, and the UAE

Released on February 25, The Fame Game explores the life of Anamika Anand, a well-known superstar whose life is seemingly perfect, until the layers begin to crack. Anamika is suddenly kidnapped and her whereabouts unknown, but the question slowly turns from "Where is Anamika?" to "Who is Anamika?"

The series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran, Gagan Arora, and Rajshree Deshpande among others.

