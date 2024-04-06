comscore
Gurinder Chadha CLARIFIES Alia Bhatt's casting in Disney princess musical: "This is not true"

Gurinder Chadha CLARIFIES Alia Bhatt’s casting in Disney princess musical: “This is not true”

On Saturday, Gurinder Chadha took to X to clarify reports claiming Alia Bhatt had been finalized for the lead role.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, known for her works like Bend It Like Beckham (2002) and Bride & Prejudice (2004), recently addressed speculation about actress Alia Bhatt being attached to her upcoming Disney musical featuring an Indian princess.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Gurinder responded directly to a news report claiming Bhatt's confirmed involvement. She refuted the claims, stating: "This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently."

Gurinder is confirmed to direct the Disney musical, an original story centred on an Indian princess. While reports suggested discussions between Gurinder and Alia, the filmmaker clarified they were for a separate project. The casting process for the princess role is yet to begin, with the script still under development.

For the unversed, a recent report by Mid-Day stated Bhatt as a frontrunner for the lead role. The report cited their meeting in January during Gurinder’s India visit and Alia’s rising profile as factors in her potential casting. In addition to this, Alia’s Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone further fueled speculation about her international ambitions.

While Alia’s involvement in the Disney princess project remains uncertain, the possibility of their collaboration on a future project remains open. With the script still in development, casting updates for the Disney musical can be expected in the later stages of production.

Speaking of the professional front, Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranveer Singh. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty including Jigra and Jee Le Zaraa

Also Read: Randeep Hooda opens up about standing up for Alia Bhatt when Kangana Ranaut slammed her; says, “She was unfairly targeted”

