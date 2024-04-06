comscore
It's a wrap! Vicky Kaushal concludes Wai schedule of Chhava

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

It’s a wrap! Vicky Kaushal concludes Wai schedule of Chhava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava will star Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vicky Kaushal is all geared up for his first periodic drama Chhava, based on the life of Chhtrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). Earlier this morning, Vicky took to his IG stories to announce that a schedule of the same has been wrapped up in Wai, Maharashtra.

Sharing a pic, he wrote, "What a schedule this has been! Wrap on Wai! gearing up for the next one."

Earlier, the actor sustained an intense injury while shooting a war sequence. The actor was on a break for almost 20 days.

Laxman Utekar's directorial also stars National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, who will play Yesu Bai in the film. Rashmika has completed shooting for her part, and the actress also announced the update through her social media account. The film has an ensemble cast featuring Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna, Divya Dutta, Kiran Karmarkar, Neelkanti Patekar, and others playing pivotal roles in the film.

Vicky also has Karan Johar's next production venture, Bad Newz, opposite Tripti Dimri and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal admits he wanted to bounce off Lust Stories; credits brother Sunny Kaushal for calming his anxieties

More Pages: Chaava Box Office Collection

