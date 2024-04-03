Alia Bhatt not only received love and appreciation from audience but also critics post her performance of a feisty girlfriend of a struggling rapper in Gully Boy. While she also received accolades, co-actress Kangana Ranaut had slammed her calling the appreciation she garnered as a part of ‘nepotism’. However, Randeep Hooda, who has worked with both actresses, took a stand for Alia and even appreciated her for taking the criticism coming her way in her stride.

Randeep Hooda opens up about standing up for Alia Bhatt when Kangana Ranaut slammed her; says, “She was unfairly targeted”

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Randeep Hooda opened up about taking a stand for her and maintained that he decided to do that because he felt she was being unfairly targeted. He said, “While making Highway, I developed a spiritual bond with Alia. I don’t know if it’s the same for her. That’s up to her. I can only speak for myself. I have seen that she has always tried to do new things. I stood up for her genuinely because she was unfairly targeted. To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did got a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming. I felt that I should do it and I did it.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had called Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gully Boy as ‘mediocre’ and accused the media of ‘pampering’ star kids and praising even their basic performances. On the other hand, Alia had reacted to these statements by taking the criticism in her stride. Appreciating his Highway co-star’s reaction, Randeep Hooda had expressed his opinion on social media, wherein he had posted, “Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself”.

