The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah recently opted for a unique promotional tactic. After teasing the audience by promising to release the teaser of the film, the makers left them surprised by releasing a teaser poster. And to add this Gumraah move, the makers piqued the curiosity even higher, by finally unveiling the electrifying teaser of the movie, earlier today.

Gumraah teaser unveiled; Aditya Roy Kapur unveils his grey side as Mrunal Thakur is on a hunt for a murderer

Gumraah is inspired by the Tamil film Thadam. The teaser revolves around an intense face-off between Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur. While it clearly doesn’t reveal much about the film, the teaser features different shades portrayed by Aditya’s character that switches from a lover to it showcasing glimpses of his grey shades. On the other hand, Mrunal is seen as the no nonsense police officer, who looks like she is on a mission to hunt the murderer.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Gumraah will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the first time. It is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2023.

