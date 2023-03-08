comscore

Last Updated 09.03.2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Gumraah teaser unveiled; Aditya Roy Kapur unveils his grey side as Mrunal Thakur is on a hunt for a murderer

Gumraah is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah recently opted for a unique promotional tactic. After teasing the audience by promising to release the teaser of the film, the makers left them surprised by releasing a teaser poster. And to add this Gumraah move, the makers piqued the curiosity even higher, by finally unveiling the electrifying teaser of the movie, earlier today.

Gumraah is inspired by the Tamil film Thadam. The teaser revolves around an intense face-off between Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur. While it clearly doesn’t reveal much about the film, the teaser features different shades portrayed by Aditya’s character that switches from a lover to it showcasing glimpses of his grey shades. On the other hand, Mrunal is seen as the no nonsense police officer, who looks like she is on a mission to hunt the murderer.

 

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Gumraah will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the first time.  It is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2023.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur unveil first poster of Gumraah instead of the teaser leaving fans surprised

