The recently announced film Darlings which marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and Alia Bhatt’s first as producer, now welcomes music’s magical duo Gulzar and Vishal Bharadwaj on board for lyrics and music for the film.



The legendary Gulzar along with Vishal Bhardwaj who is one of the finest composers in the industry have together created iconic songs for some of the most memorable films, that include the likes of Omkara, Chachi 420, Kaminey, Haider, Ishqiya and Maachis and many more.

Their collaboration has resulted in some of the finest tracks known to Hindi cinema. With Darlings, they are all set to create some beautiful moments, that will enhance the narrative of the film.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, Darlings is a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Jasmeet, Darlings is being produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine presentation of a Red Chillies Entertainment production, The film goes on floors this month.

