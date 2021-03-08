Bollywood Hungama

Mithun Chakraborty officially joins BJP; says he is a cobra who can kill people in one bite

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After weeks of speculation, actor Mithun Chakraborty officially announced his entry into BJP at a rally in Kolkata on Sunday. The actor who is a former TMC Rajya Sabha Member was welcomed into the national party by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh among others.

After joining the party, Mithun Chakraborty addressed the people gathered at the rally and said that BJP has given him a platform to fulfil his aspiration. Borrowing a dialogue from his film, Mithun said he is “a cobra who can kill people in one bite”.

“Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek cho bol-ei chobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra, can kill people in one bite),” he said.

He also said that he was proud to be a Bengali and that he wishes to work for the poorer sections of our society and that the wish will now be fulfilled.

ALSO READ: Mithun Chakraborty seen for the first time since he collapsed on the sets of The Kashmir Files 

