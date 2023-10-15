Alia Bhatt, the Gucci Indian Global Ambassador, recently graced the Milan Fashion Week with her presence, marking her inaugural appearance at this illustrious event. The Milan Fashion Week experienced its most significant season to date, amassing an astounding $215 million in earned media value (EMV) across various platforms.

Alia Bhatt, being a renowned Indian superstar and an influential figure in the world of fashion, played a pivotal role in the global success of the Milan Fashion Week. In a recent report, it was revealed that Alia's significant influence led to remarkable contributions from India, positioning her among the top 10 contributors worldwide. According to data from Karla Otto, Alia Bhatt's captivating presence at the fashion week generated an impressive $3.8 million in earned media value (EMV). Her remarkable contribution was indeed noteworthy, contributing significantly to the overall success of the Milan Fashion Week.

During this cultural zeitgeist, Alia Bhatt stood alongside other prominent figures such as the K-pop sensation ENHYPEN, the beloved Thai artist Win Metawin, and the renowned Pinoy fashionista Heart Evangelista. Together, they collectively amassed the highest media value during the event, leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion stage.

What's more, Alia Bhatt was responsible for creating the top-performing post of the Milan Fashion Week, which featured a carousel of pictures. Her caption, “Personal style but guccified,” perfectly encapsulated the essence of the event. This post alone garnered an impressive $1.1 million in Media Impact Value (MIV), further highlighting her influence and resonance in the world of fashion.

View this post on Instagram



Alia Bhatt's role as Gucci's Indian Global Ambassador has not only elevated her status but has also firmly established her as a key influencer in the global fashion landscape. Her presence at the Milan Fashion Week was not just a personal milestone but a significant moment in the broader cultural narrative, where her influence and style continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

