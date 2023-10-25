Actors Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor teamed up after a long time to star in director Sangeeth Sivan's untitled horror comedy. After the Golmaal franchise, the duo is coming back together again to tickle your funny bones with a coalesce of horror. Produced by Jayesh Patel under the banner of Bravo Entertainment, it also features a stellar ensemble cast of Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pande, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma and Abishek Kumar. The film recently went on floors and began filming in Faridabad.

Having worked in Hindi and Malayalam films, director Sangeeth Sivan gives insight into the film. He said, "The film is a nostalgic trip back to 2007 when young people lived together in a small house and enjoyed each other's company without the distraction of smartphones and social media. They were more engaged with each other in person, playing games, telling stories, and just hanging out. While every genre is challenging, comedy relies heavily on the chemistry and camaraderie between actors, as well as great lines. Horror, on the other hand, requires solid technique to create the desired mood. Combining these two genres is both fun and challenging."

Describing his working experience reuniting with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, he mentioned, "With Shreyas, previously we've done comedy film Apna Sapna Money Money and horror film Click now we are doing both in one film. There's always an ease level when you've worked with someone before, and you know what they can bring to the table. I've been in touch with Tusshar ever since Kya Kool Hain Hum, and we have a great relationship. When I first wrote this role, I was sure that Tusshar was the best person for it."

Producer stated, "When I collaborated with renowned director Sangeeth Sivan, my reason for backing this story was very simple: it had high entertainment value coupled with a meaningful message about the youth of today. The story revolves around young individuals who are trying to balance their careers and personal lives until they accidentally summon a ghost. Each of the actors brings a unique and quirky touch to their characters, perfectly fitting the roles written in the script. With an engaging storyline, comedic moments, and an overall entertaining theatrical experience, we hope to leave the audience with a smile on their faces."

The movie is touted to be based on a clique of friends, seeking a thrill, using an Ouija board to connect a ghost for fun. But, they soon realized that their house had become haunted by the advent of a female spirit.

