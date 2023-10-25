The apartment, with a carpet area of 1,474 sq ft, is located in the posh locality of Pali Hill and comes with two reserved parking spots.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for Rs 17.01 crore, according to documents accessed by realty platform IndexTap.com. The apartment, with a carpet area of 1,474 sq ft, is located in the posh locality of Pali Hill and comes with two reserved parking spots.

The seller is Keystone Realtors Limited and the document was registered on October 23. Zinta paid a stamp duty of Rs 85.07 lakh for the apartment, the documents showed.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that the above-stated property on Nargis Dutt Road is situated on the 11th floor of the same building that she lived in before she got married. For the unversed, after tying the knot with Gene Goodenough, a financial analyst by profession, Preity moved to California.

5 years after their marriage, the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Preity spoke about her journey as a parent. She revealed that she plays the ‘Koi...Mil Gaya' title track to make her little ones sleep. "The title track, 'Koi...Mil Gaya' is something I play when my kids don't go to sleep, it helps calm them down," Preity shared, while calling her children "jadoo" (magic).

Speaking of the professional front, the 48-year-old actress was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which was released in 2018.

