Last Updated 27.11.2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Ranveer Singh to be honoured at Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

Along with Ranveer, German actress Diane Kruger and veteran Saudi writer and actor Abdullah Al-Sadhan will also be the honorees.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be honoured at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Over the course of 10 days starting from November 30 to December 9, the festival will celebrate the local and international filmmaking talents. Along with Ranveer, German actress Diane Kruger and veteran Saudi writer and actor Abdullah Al-Sadhan will also be the honorees.

As reported by Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said, “This year we are honouring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger, who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade.”

On the jury will be Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, previously announced as the president of the jury for the main feature film competition. Joining him are Joel Kinnaman, Freida Pinto, Amina Khalil and Paz Vega.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe Singham Again alongside Deepika Padukone. He has signed Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar and reportedly he also has Baiju Bawra with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: Anupam Kher shares a unique ‘throwback’ photo with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan; says, “It reminds me of Padosan”

