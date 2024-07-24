The much-anticipated trailer for the romantic comedy-drama Ghudchadi has been released, offering fans an exciting preview of the film set to release next month. Building on the buzz generated by the recently unveiled poster, the trailer promises a heartwarming and humorous journey through the intertwining lives of its characters, played by an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani.

Helmed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, Ghudchadi weaves together two love stories marked by unexpected twists and turns. Speaking about the trailer, the director Binnoy K. Gandhi shared his enthusiasm, “Bringing Ghudchadi to life with an exceptional star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth and Aruna ji has been a truly rewarding experience. This trailer captures the essence of the film, projecting it as an ultimate family entertainer with the laughter, love, and delightful chaos and a very strong message too that will change the thought of children around the country about their parents and second chances in love & life! We can't wait for audiences to join us on this emotional rollercoaster!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)



Producer Nidhi Dutta echoed her excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to finally share the trailer of Ghudchadi. This film is close to our hearts, and we believe it will resonate with viewers for its fun narrative… the same emotion and family fun that my mothers films used to have with Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee! The chemistry between the cast is magical, and we hope the audience will fall in love with the story as much as we have when they watch Sanjay Dutt and Raveena bring back the Romance of the 90’s! Finally a film one can watch with the entire family and all generations in one room!”

While the trailer promises to take audiences on an exhilarating journey filled with fun, romance, and drama, Ghudchadi will releasing digitally on JioCinema Premium on August 9.

Also Read: Filming Begins: Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan to star in 'Ghudchadi'

