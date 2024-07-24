After delivering blockbuster hits like Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, and Fighter, director Siddharth Anand has confirmed his next venture—a grand-scale, two-hero action film set to begin production in 2025. Known for his high-octane action sequences and spectacular visuals, Siddharth aims to push the envelope further with this ambitious project.

Siddharth Anand’s next: A mega-budget two-hero action spectacle set to roll in 2025

A new genre of action

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Siddharth has been meticulously developing the script, exploring new formats within the action genre. “Siddharth is a big endorser of the action genre, and he has the aim to explore new formats in this space with his directorial. After brainstorming several ideas, he has locked a big-scale two-hero action film as his next directorial. He has been working on the script for a while now and is finally in the stage of proceeding to casting,” revealed a source.

Bringing superstars together

The film promises to bring together two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. This strategic casting aims to create a cinematic spectacle designed for the big screen, offering audiences an exhilarating and immersive experience. “It’s a new genre of action, and the execution for spectacle will surprise the cinema-going audience. Much like all his directorials, this one too will be a tentpole actioner, meant to celebrate the big screen medium as a collective cinema-going experience. It’s the newness of the genre that took him time to research and complete the script,” the source added.

Casting underway

While details regarding the film’s title and specific plot remain under wraps, the casting process is currently in progress, with top-tier actors expected to join the project. Siddharth Anand, along with his wife Mamta Anand, is also managing an impressive slate of upcoming films under their banner, Marflix.

Marflix’s exciting slate

Marflix has an array of highly anticipated projects in various stages of production, including Jewel Thief starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, King featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, and Krrish 4 led by Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, the banner is developing an untitled action drama directed by Milan Luthria, a female-led action film, and a project based on the life of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar.

With such an extensive and exciting lineup, Siddharth Anand continues to solidify his reputation as a leading filmmaker in the Indian film industry, promising more thrilling and memorable cinematic experiences for audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Siddharth Anand starts work on his next; film to be a standalone mega-budget actioner

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.