With the spike in Coronavirus cases and lockdown extension, it doesn't seem like theatres will open anytime soon atleast not for the next six months. This has resulted in mid-budget and low-budget films taking the route of OTT platforms. With a bunch of Hindi and South films releasing on multiple OTT platforms, many producers are currently in negotiations for their films too. Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu is already releasing on ZEE5 this month. It seems like another project Bole Chudiyan starring Nawaz and Tamannaah Bhatia will see a digital release too.

Co-producer Rajesh Bhatia has confirmed that they are open to the idea of an OTT release. He said that if the film beams to 200 countries, they think that's a great deal for the right price. He further said that they have an obligation towards their investors and they must meet the timely release to generate revenue. Bhatia further cited that cash flow needs to be generated in order to make more productions. He revealed that the unit is currently in negotiations with multiple web platforms.

Besides the lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, the primary cast also includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav, and Aditya Srivastava. Bole Chudiyan is a romantic-social drama produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatiaa of Woodpecker Movies. It is directed by Shamas Siddiqui.

More Pages: Bole Chudiyan Box Office Collection