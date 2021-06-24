Bollywood Hungama

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoots for a special sequence after being diagnosed with cancer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is popularly known for portraying the role of Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was diagnosed with cancer. It was in April when he discovered spots in his neck during the positron emission tomography. Post that, the 77-year-old actor began his chemotherapy and amid the treatment, he went to Daman, Gujarat to shoot for a special sequence for the show.

Last year, Ghanshyam underwent surgery after eight knots were found in his neck. He began his chemotherapy after new knots were found through a test. Ghanshyam's son Vikas Nayak told a tabloid that after they found some spots through a positron emission tomography scanning, they started his chemotherapy sessions. He also told that the actor did not have any discomfort or pain in any way but they preferred not taking any risk. The treatment is being done from the same hospital. He said that Ghanshyam is completely fine and they will get his PET scan done again next month.

The actor himself also confirmed the news of him doing well and said that he is feeling fine but the treatment has also started again. He went back to work after almost four months and shot a special scene in Daman last week and had a lot of fun there.

As per the current storyline, Nattu kaka is in his village and he makes a call to Jethalal. The actor went to Gujarat for a day just to shoot the call sequence which will be telecasted in the next two days. Right now, he is waiting to start shooting in Mumbai.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka reacts to reports stating his financial stress

