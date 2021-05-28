Due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown many senior and old aged artist couldn't get back to the sets of their respective shows owing to the safety protocols. As a result, many actors were left jobless and their source of income got suspended. Among those, there were also rumours about Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Ghanshyam Nayak being unemployed and facing financial problems as he is currently not shooting for the show.

Now, while speaking to a tabloid, Ghanshyam has confirmed that he is not suffering any such problems and denied all the rumours about the same. Holding all the rumours false, he has not taken a break from the show and it is due to the circumstances that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra. He said that they are following safety protocols and it is in their own interest that the makers have taken this decision. He confirmed that he is not unemployed and the team is looking after him. Ghanshyam will also resume shooting as soon as it moves back to Mumbai.

He also denied the rumours about him having financial trouble. He cleared out that he is not suffering from any financial crisis and enjoying his time at home with his children and grandchildren. He also said that he is actually coming forward in helping people who need any kind of help. He ended the note saying that he is neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.