Actress and television host Gauahar Khan has added a luxurious new ride to her collection. The former Bigg Boss winner purchased a brand-new white Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, worth nearly Rs 1 crore, and celebrated the milestone with her family.

Gauahar Khan’s family joined in to welcome the swanky addition to their lives. Photos of Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their son posing with the car have been circulating online. In one heartwarming moment, Gauahar was seen cutting a cake to mark the special occasion. Another picture captured her inside the vehicle with her son, beaming with joy.

The official Instagram account of the luxury car brand also shared the news, writing, “Glamour meets luxury as Gauahar Khan drives home in her stunning Mercedes-Benz E-Class! Here's to endless journeys in elegance, comfort, and style. Congratulations, Gauahar."

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share glimpses of her big moment. In one of her Instagram stories, she is seen driving the car and posing with it at the showroom. Her joy and pride were evident as she celebrated this personal achievement with her family.

A Look at the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe

The Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe is a luxurious and tech-packed model available in three variants. According to Carwale.com, the car offers a mileage ranging from 9.26 kmpl to 14.49 kmpl and is available in 10 colors in India. It combines elegance with cutting-edge features, making it a coveted choice among automobile enthusiasts.

Gauahar Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan is set to star in Lovely Lolla, a show on Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s newly launched platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa. Gauahar will portray the role of a mother, with Bigg Boss alum Isha Malviya playing her daughter. Veteran actress Dolly Ahluwalia will join the cast as Gauahar’s mother, promising a multi-generational drama.

