Jio Studios’ highly anticipated Marathi film Sangeet Manapmaan is all set to have its trailer launched on Monday December 23. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief guest at the event in Mumbai. This will be his first big event after he took the oath as Maharashtra’s CM for the third time earlier this month.

Directed by Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapmaan also stars himself along with Vaidehi Parshurami, Sumit Raghvan, Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni, Nivedita Saraf, Shailesh Datarand and. Archana Nipankar. The director and the main cast are expected to be present at the event.

Sangeet Manapmaan aims to be a musical drama that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. The film’s trailer is said to be a pleasurable mixture of stunning visuals, intense drama and memorable characters. The promo is expected to take the audience back to the majestic world of royalty.

The music of the film is composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who would also be present at the event. The list of vocalists for the film features Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Rahul Deshpande, Mahesh Kale, Avdhoot Gupte, Bela Shende, Priyanka Barve, Aarya Ambekar, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Jasraj Joshi, Anand Bhate, Shounak Abhisheki, Savaniee Ravindra, Hrishikesh Badve, Asmita Chinchalkar, Krishna Bongane, Shivam Mahadevan, and Shrinidhi Ghatate.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Shree Ganesh Marketing, and directed by Subodh Bhave, Sangeet Manapmaan, a musical love triangle, is slated to release on January 10, 2025.

