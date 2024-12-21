Readers may recall that Shemaroo Entertainment and producer Sarita Ashwin Varde recently announced the sequel of Bhagam Bhag. Many reports speculated that the OG trio, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Govinda, will be returning. However, it’s time for the reality check! Interestingly, Govinda has denied being offered the sequel of 2006 film.

A report by Mid-Day quoted the actor saying, “Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2, or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner.”

When asked if offered, would he join the star cast of the sequel, the veteran actor said, “I know sequels are popular today, but one should not go by beliefs, suggestions and popularity. If I do a project, I must discuss it in its entirety—from the remuneration to the script, my character and the director.”

Bhagam Bhag 2 Announced

For the unversed, the rights for the sequel were recently acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions, who has simultaneously also been working on the film’s script. In a statement, she said, “A special film like Bhagam Bhag deserves a sequel that’s just as much special; when the time was right, we decided to take the plunge.”

Meanwhile, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, asserted, “We are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun and entertainment.” Reportedly, the upcoming film is slated to go on floors in mid-2025 and all that the makers promise is that the sequel will be “madder, crazier and funnier.”

