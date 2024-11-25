Isha Malviya, who made her debut with Udaariyan, will be reuniting with Dreamiyaata for their new show and announced it on social media.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta sparked much excitement among fans of the couple as they dropped a new career update and introduced their new channel Dreamiyata Dramaa. Reports earlier also stated that the couple has locked their first show which has been titled Lovely Lolla. After the announcement of the pretty actress Gauahar Khan as a part of the cast, another star has joined the lineup - Isha Malviya.

Isha Malviya joins Gauahar Khan in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s newly announced platform Dreamiyata Dramaa’s debut show – Lovely Lolla

Isha Malviya will be returning to television after receiving much love and acclaim for Bigg Boss 17 in which she featured alongside Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel leading to quite a bit of intense drama on the show. Her stint in the reality show was followed by a couple of music videos but now she is expected to mark her return to television shows. The actress confirmed her collaboration by sharing a video on social media where she and Gauahar Khan are seen dancing inside a rickshaw on the popular Andaz Apna Apna track ‘Do Mastanee’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)



Interestingly, this marks her second collaboration with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions. She previously worked with them on the hit show Udaariyaan, where she won hearts with her portrayal of Jasmine and later as her daughter Harleen. Her association with Dreamiyata has always resulted in memorable performances, and fans are eager to see what she brings to the table this time.

Sources close to the show have asserted that Lovely Lolla is shaping up to be an intriguing project under the creative vision of Dreamiyata Dramaa and that the addition of Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya has left fans eagerly awaiting more details about the plot and their characters.

Also Read: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announce family entertainment channel Dreamiyataa Drama

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.