Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has returned to the screen in a massive way with films and web-shows, took centre stage at the esteemed Champions of Change event in Maharashtra, wherein she received a special honor. The actress was presented with the highly coveted 'Champions of Change 2023' award acknowleding her extraordinary contributions to both cinema and culture. Thrilled with the honor, the actress not only shared photos on social media of the special moment but also penned a heartfelt note.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets honored with Champions of Change Award

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of this special moment and expressed her gratitude, stating, “Immensely grateful and honoured to be awarded the 'Champions of Change 2023' award by Hon'ble Justice K.G. Balakrishnan and Hon'ble Justice Gyan Sudha Misra ji in Maharashtra. As a #ProudIndian, I take immense pride in my work and feel humbled that I can play catalyst in a small, positive way through entertainment or awareness for one's health & wellness. Thank you for the acknowledgment, Nandan Jha (@nandan5664) ji. It's all this love and appreciation that motivates me to do better. This one's for my audiences. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra”

Draped in a regal saree with golden prints, Shilpa Shetty attended the event in a graceful avatar. The 'Champions of Change 2023' award recognizes and awards talent whose unwavering commitment has helped shape the landscape of Indian cinema and culture.

As for Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the actress recently won hearts as Tara Shetty, the Gujarat ATS in web series Indian Police Force where she shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The actress also was seen in the coming-of-age comedy Sukhee. Beyond her on-screen prowess, she also extensively advocates health and wellness, and promotes the embodiment of a holistic lifestyle.

