The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced today and Sooraj Barjatya won the Best Director award for his much loved film Uunchai (2022). The filmmaker, who has an insane fan following for his family dramas, spoke exclusively with Bollywood Hungamaabout the National Award win.

Sooraj Barjatya began by saying, "When I started with Uunchai, I was often told that it isn't my kind of film to make. It didn't have lavish sets, big song and dance numbers or celebratory outfits. But Uunchai came from my heart. As a director, I didn't pick the story.Uunchai's story picked me! And today, I thank that story for choosing me. Uunchaigave me my first National Award for Best Director. It's a beautiful journey that me and my film have had that comes to a perfect landing today!"

When asked how he felt on winning the National Award, Sooraj Barjatya said, "I am humbled to be honoured amongst the best that the country has seen in cinema during 2022. It takes me back 30 years, when Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) won the National Award for Best Film. The rush and happiness that I felt as a young director then was crazy! But today, as I get the National Award for Best Director for Uunchai, there is a sense of gratitude and calmness. The joy and happiness are much more internal today. As a director, my job for the last 35 years has been to keep telling stories. And I'm not done yet, there's much more to come!"

What does the National Award mean to him? Sooraj Barjatya smiled and replied, "Our National Film Awards unite our industry because they are a celebration of films made in every language. Winning the Best Director, at this stage, makes me feel humbled and honoured to the core. I feel I have truly climbed my Everest today. This immense recognition belongs to my entire team of senior actors and technicians, who fought the pandemic and shot at unheard locations with me."

When asked whom he would like to dedicate the award to, the filmmaker said, "Uunchaiwas a special film made in the 75th year of our production house. I would like to dedicate this award to Rajshri Productions and to all my elders in the family, under whom we continue to learn, to tell stories which can be inspiring, happy, and which help us trust each other and the power of goodness."

Uunchai starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. It is the story of three friends who, despite their old age, trek to the Everest Base Camp for the sake of their deceased friend. It was produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. Neena Gupta also won the National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

