comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.08.2024 | 6:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Janhvi Kapoor adds a new luxurious car to her collection; buys Toyota Lexus MPV worth Rs. 2.5 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Janhvi Kapoor adds a new luxurious car to her collection; buys Toyota Lexus MPV worth Rs. 2.5 crores

en Bollywood News Janhvi Kapoor adds a new luxurious car to her collection; buys Toyota Lexus MPV worth Rs. 2.5 crores

Janhvi Kapoor's car collection already includes the Mercedes GLE 250D worth Rs 67 lakh, the BMW X5 worth Rs 95 lakh, and the Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 1.62 crores.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again made headlines for adding a stunning new car to her already impressive collection. The actress has recently purchased a Toyota Lexus MPV, a luxury vehicle that has been turning heads and raising eyebrows. The Toyota Lexus MPV, priced at a whopping Rs 2.50 crores, is considered one of the most expensive models available in India.

Janhvi Kapoor adds a new luxurious car to her collection; buys Toyota Lexus MPV worth Rs. 2.5 crores

Janhvi Kapoor adds a new luxurious car to her collection; buys Toyota Lexus MPV worth Rs. 2.5 crores

It boasts a range of powerful features, including luxurious recliner seats, a seat heater, a mini refrigerator, and advanced safety systems. The car's sleek sonic-agate colour has been the talk of the town since it was first spotted. A video shared by paparazzi showcased the actress's new ride, and the caption quickly went viral. The car's ex-showroom price is estimated to be around Rs 2.50 crores, with the on-road cost nearing Rs 2.87 crores. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also purchased a similar model in silver colour earlier this year.

Janhvi Kapoor's car collection already includes the Mercedes GLE 250D worth Rs 67 lakh, the BMW X5 worth Rs 95 lakh, and the Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 1.62 crores.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu debut film, Devara: Part 1. The action-drama film starring Jr. NTR, written and directed by Koratala Siva, is set for a theatrical release on September 27.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya unleash their inner ’foodie’ as they are caught enjoying a meal together in Orry’s photo dump

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Riteish Deshmukh demands justice for…

Murshid Trailer: Kay Kay Menon is all set to…

Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj reunite for…

Akshay Kumar denies having special…

Sonakshi Sinha puts Bandra apartment up for…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about Kolkata…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification