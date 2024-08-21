Janhvi Kapoor's car collection already includes the Mercedes GLE 250D worth Rs 67 lakh, the BMW X5 worth Rs 95 lakh, and the Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 1.62 crores.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again made headlines for adding a stunning new car to her already impressive collection. The actress has recently purchased a Toyota Lexus MPV, a luxury vehicle that has been turning heads and raising eyebrows. The Toyota Lexus MPV, priced at a whopping Rs 2.50 crores, is considered one of the most expensive models available in India.

Janhvi Kapoor adds a new luxurious car to her collection; buys Toyota Lexus MPV worth Rs. 2.5 crores

It boasts a range of powerful features, including luxurious recliner seats, a seat heater, a mini refrigerator, and advanced safety systems. The car's sleek sonic-agate colour has been the talk of the town since it was first spotted. A video shared by paparazzi showcased the actress's new ride, and the caption quickly went viral. The car's ex-showroom price is estimated to be around Rs 2.50 crores, with the on-road cost nearing Rs 2.87 crores. Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also purchased a similar model in silver colour earlier this year.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu debut film, Devara: Part 1. The action-drama film starring Jr. NTR, written and directed by Koratala Siva, is set for a theatrical release on September 27.

