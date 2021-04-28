Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer is a new mom. The actress has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her longtime partner David Oakes.

During the That’s After Life podcast, she revealed, “It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic — get pregnant, have a baby. I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby.’”

“She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy, I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else,” she said during the interview. “People say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system’ and you sort of roll your eyes and go ‘Yeah, yeah’ — and then you have one and you go, ‘Oh. Wow!’”

She further added, “I’m in love. I’m absolutely in love, she’s a joy. Sleep has always been quite important to me — that’s the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in.”

Natalie Dormer played the role of Margery Tyrell in Game Of Thrones. She was last seen in Penny Dreadful.

