Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2021 | 7:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer quietly welcomed a baby girl with longtime partner David Oakes in January

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer is a new mom. The actress has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her longtime partner David Oakes.

Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer quietly welcomes a baby girl with longtime partner David Oakes

During the That’s After Life podcast, she revealed, “It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic — get pregnant, have a baby. I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliché, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby.’”

“She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy, I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else,” she said during the interview. “People say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system’ and you sort of roll your eyes and go ‘Yeah, yeah’ — and then you have one and you go, ‘Oh. Wow!’”

She further added, “I’m in love. I’m absolutely in love, she’s a joy. Sleep has always been quite important to me — that’s the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in.”

Natalie Dormer played the role of Margery Tyrell in Game Of Thrones. She was last seen in Penny Dreadful.

ALSO READ: LEAKED PHOTOS: Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy stars as Prince Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen as they shoot Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer…

SCOOP: Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 to be…

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer…

Will Chehre release as per schedule on April…

Box Office: Godzilla vs Kong leads, Saina…

Box Office: Godzilla vs Kong brings in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification