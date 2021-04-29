Actress Gal Gadot is reuniting with the producers of Wonder Woman, Charles Roven, and Richard Suckle, for an upcoming sci-fi romance movie based on Catriona Silvey’s debut novel, "Meet Me in Another Life".

According to Deadline, Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s production label Pilot Wave and Atlas Entertainment have acquired the rights of the novel to develop into a feature film with Gadot as the headliner. “Catriona’s characters are beautifully explored and deeply complex – their reincarnations sometimes bordering on taboo – that the payoff of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned,” said Gadot and Varsano in a statement to Deadline. “We’re thrilled to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with many layers on the big screen.”

According to HarperCollins, the novel revolves around, "Thora and Santi who are strangers in a foreign city when a chance encounter intertwines their fates. At once, they recognize in each other a kindred spirit—someone who shares their insatiable curiosity, who is longing for more in life than the cards they’ve been dealt. Only days later, though, a tragic accident cuts their story short. But this is only one of the many connections they share. Like satellites trapped in orbit around each other, Thora and Santi are destined to meet again: as a teacher and brilliant student; a caretaker and dying patient; a cynic and believer. In alternating realities, they become friends, colleagues, lovers, and enemies. As blurred memories and strange patterns compound, Thora and Santi come to a shocking revelation—they must discover the truth of their mysterious attachment before their many lives come to one, final end. By turns joyful, devastating, and quietly profound, Meet Me in Another Life is a spectacularly compelling page-turner filled with astonishing twists that affirms the power of love to connect us beyond time and space."

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is awaiting the release of Death on the Nile and Netflix thriller Red Notice.

