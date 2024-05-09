The upcoming episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show promises a royal comedy affair as the stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much talked-about series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, take centre stage. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha will grace the show, offering glimpses into their personal lives and sharing anecdotes from their recent collaboration with the renowned filmmaker.

Heeramandi stars to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show in a royal comedy affair

Netflix India recently shared the promo of the episode captioning it, "The beauties of Heeramandi are here to laugh along with the beast of comedy, are you ready for this royal comedy affair? Don't forget to watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8pm only on Netflix.”

In a promotional video shared by Netflix, Richa Chadha reveals the dedication required for her role, confessing to a staggering 99 retakes for a scene in Heeramandi. Sonakshi Sinha adds a touch of humour by playfully expressing her eagerness for marriage, setting the stage for a delightful interaction. The cast's camaraderie shines through as they join Kapil Sharma on stage, exchanging banter and laughter. The promo features a playful skit where Krushna Abhishek, dressed as an air hostess, invites the Heeramandi stars to indulge in paani puris at gate no. 20 of the airport. Kapil Sharma, taking on the role of a paani puri vendor, playfully refuses to serve Sonakshi Sinha when she addresses him as 'bhaiya', adding to the comic charm of the show.

The episode promises a blend of laughter and entertainment, with special appearances by Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, adding to the comic extravaganza. From dance performances to hilarious skits, the audience can expect an evening filled with laughter and memorable moments.

