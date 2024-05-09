comscore
Heeramandi stars to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show in a royal comedy affair

The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set to tickle funny bones on Netflix's popular comedy platform.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The upcoming episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show promises a royal comedy affair as the stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much talked-about series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, take centre stage. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha will grace the show, offering glimpses into their personal lives and sharing anecdotes from their recent collaboration with the renowned filmmaker.

Netflix India recently shared the promo of the episode captioning it, "The beauties of Heeramandi are here to laugh along with the beast of comedy, are you ready for this royal comedy affair? Don't forget to watch #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8pm only on Netflix.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

In a promotional video shared by Netflix, Richa Chadha reveals the dedication required for her role, confessing to a staggering 99 retakes for a scene in Heeramandi. Sonakshi Sinha adds a touch of humour by playfully expressing her eagerness for marriage, setting the stage for a delightful interaction. The cast's camaraderie shines through as they join Kapil Sharma on stage, exchanging banter and laughter. The promo features a playful skit where Krushna Abhishek, dressed as an air hostess, invites the Heeramandi stars to indulge in paani puris at gate no. 20 of the airport. Kapil Sharma, taking on the role of a paani puri vendor, playfully refuses to serve Sonakshi Sinha when she addresses him as 'bhaiya', adding to the comic charm of the show.

The episode promises a blend of laughter and entertainment, with special appearances by Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, adding to the comic extravaganza. From dance performances to hilarious skits, the audience can expect an evening filled with laughter and memorable moments.

Also Read: From Heeramandi to Never Have I Ever: Binge list to celebrate Mother’s Day with Netflix’s favourites

More Pages: Heeramandi Box Office Collection , Heeramandi Movie Review

