Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.04.2021 | 6:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 34 others booked for defying COVID lockdown in Punjab

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has affected the country badly. With the number of daily cases crossing three lakhs, several states have either announced lockdown or set restrictions in movement of people. Strict action is being taken against those flouting COVID-19 rules and protocol. Amid this, actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 34 others have been booked in Punjab for defying the lockdown in Punjab.

Actor Jimmy Shergill and 34 others booked for defying COVID lockdown in Punjab

On Tuesday night, Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill who was shooting for the web series Your Honor in Ludhiana in Punjab was booked along with 34 crew members for flouting lockdown rules laid by the state government.

Reportedly, a police officer said that 150 crew members were shooting for the series at Arya Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana at 8 pm, two hours after curfew had been enforced in the city. A lockdown has been imposed from 6 pm to 5 am in Punjab to curb the spread of the pandemic. When the police reached the location, the team was seen shooting a court scene. Actor Sheirgill plays the role of a judge in the show which is an adaptation of an Israeli web series by the same name.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Sheirgill regrets not meeting Irrfan Khan in the past few years 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Jio Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma…

SCOOP: Lyca Productions' deal with Karan…

Ananya Panday leaves CAA Kwan, Dhvani…

Kartik Aaryan’s ouster from Dostana 2 to…

CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan ousted from Dostana…

Is the gay angle being played down in Kartik…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification