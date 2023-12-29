comscore
Last Updated 29.12.2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Gadar 2: Premiere of Sunny Deol starrer on Zee TV to be held on December 31

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gadar 2: Premiere of Sunny Deol starrer on Zee TV to be held on December 31

Gadar 2 also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Siman Kaur Randhawa in key roles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Having hit the bull's eye at the box office, Gadar 2 went beyond being just a film. Adored by the masses, this blockbuster received record-breaking success at the box office, reigniting emotions of patriotism. After its blockbuster success in theatres, Gadar 2 is set to captivate audiences on Zee TV at 12 noon and 9 pm on December 31, 2023.

Gadar 2: Premiere of Sunny Deol starrer on Zee TV to be held on December 31

Aparna Bhosle, Chief Cluster Officer, Zee TV said, “Following its tremendous box office success, Gadar 2 is set to premiere on Zee TV as a New Year’s Eve delight for our viewers. The film’s enduring appeal lies in the strong emotions it stirs, making it more than just a movie but a testament to the power of impactful storytelling.”

Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, the movie is a continuation of the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar. While the prequel focused on the romantic tale of Tara Singh, the prequel revolves around his son being stranded in Pakistan where he finds his ladylove.

The plot unfolds as Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) goes missing during a border clash between India and Pakistan, presumed to be captured by the Pakistani army. In a bid to rescue his father, Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) ventures into prohibited territory. Directed by Anil Sharma, and distributed by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 is an action thriller with intense drama and mind-blowing action up its sleeves. Apart from the trio of Tara, Sakina, and Jeete, the film also stars Simratt Kaur Randhawa, Manish Wadhwan, Gaurav Chopra, among others.

After achieving significant commercial success in the big screen, Gadar 2 will now premiere on the small screen and it is all set to add excitement to your New Year’s Eve plans. Audiences can ring in their New Years with the film since it will be airing at 12 noon and 9 pm on December, 31.

