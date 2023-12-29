Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3. The pre-wedding celebrations have already commenced, with friends and family gathering to celebrate the joyous occasion. According to a recent News18 report, the couple's wedding ceremony will take place at the luxurious Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare set for 2 glitzy receptions: Report

The families have decided to embrace Nupur's Maharashtrian roots, opting for a traditional ceremony to honour their union. A source shared, “The Khan family is elated as they're going to start the New Year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra's plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.”

Aamir Khan, known for his meticulous planning and personal touch, has been actively involved in organizing the wedding festivities. The actor has been making personal calls to industry friends and colleagues, extending invitations for the joyous celebration. Despite the holiday season leading many actors out of town, the source assures that the wedding will still be a star-studded affair.

The celebration won't end with the wedding day, as two reception parties are scheduled to take place in Delhi and Jaipur, ensuring a grand continuation of the festivities. The source added, “Most actors aren't in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it's going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won't be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur.”

As anticipation builds for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, fans and well-wishers eagerly await glimpses of the star-studded celebrations and the union of the two lovebirds.

