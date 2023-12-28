Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce about the same, leaving fans excited.

Akshay Kumar sent waves of excitement among his fans today as he announced his latest entry into the world of sports. The actor took to social media to share his association with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the co-owner of Team Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir). Akshay Kumar's foray into team ownership promises an exhilarating new chapter not only in the world of the actor but also in the world of cricket entertainment.

Akshay Kumar joins the ISPL as co-owner of Team Srinagar

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the news, posting a snapshot and video clad in an orange jersey adorned with the number nine and his name. In the caption, Akshay expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Jammu & Kashmir ki galiyon se stadium tak, aao apni zindagi badli jaaye! Proud to co-own the Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) team of the @ispl_t10 Behad mazaa aane wala hai! Register now. Link in bio. #ZindagiBadalDo #NewT10Era #EvoluT10n #Street2Stadium."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



This announcement follows the footsteps of Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, and Hrithik Roshan, who have also ventured into team ownership within the ISPL. Fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes and heart emojis, expressing their excitement for Akshay Kumar's entry into the league.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is India's premier tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 9 next year in Mumbai. The inaugural edition will witness the clash of six teams: Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and now, Srinagar.

On the film front, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Raniganj, is excited to bring forth his action-packed avatar with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor also has Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline and will be seen in The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair alongside Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran to commence final schedule of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in January; to shoot 3 big songs at international locations: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.