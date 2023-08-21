Sunny Deol's latest release, Gadar 2, has made history by becoming the first Indian film to release in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. The film, which is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was released on August 11 in theatres.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and tells the story of a Sikh man who goes to Pakistan to rescue his son.

Speaking of the business, Gadar 2 had a stupendous second Sunday, grossing close to ₹40 crores. In its 10-day run, the film has crossed the Rs 30 crores mark 8 times. A bonafide blockbuster would be happy to have Rs 20 crores+ day for this much duration. Meanwhile, the film has gone past the Rs. 350 crores milestone as well. Gadar 2 is breaking records and is a huge success.

Sharing his thoughts on the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol, in a press conference, asserted, “We had the conviction and we decided to go for it. 22 saal tak field khaali thi. Koi aisi filmein kyu nahi bana raha tha? Aisi film bana rahe hote toh baat kuch aur hoti. Field khaali thi. Isliye hum aaye aur humne hamara kaam kiya!”

