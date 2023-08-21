comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.08.2023 | 7:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
OMG 2 Gadar 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » After auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow gets withdrawn due to technical reasons, Bank Of Baroda issues clarification

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

After auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow gets withdrawn due to technical reasons, Bank Of Baroda issues clarification

en Bollywood News After auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow gets withdrawn due to technical reasons, Bank Of Baroda issues clarification

Auction of Sunny Deol's bungalow was withdrawn due to technical reasons. Bank says it’s in touch with the borrower to find a mutually agreeable solution.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The auction notice for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu locality was withdrawn due to technical reasons, the state-owned Bank Of Baroda said on Monday. The bank has said in a statement that the notice was withdrawn "as per the normal industry practice followed in other cases as well".

After auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow gets withdrawn due to technical reasons, Bank Of Baroda issues clarification

After auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu bungalow gets withdrawn due to technical reasons, Bank Of Baroda issues clarification

The bank did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered but said that the notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property. The bank has applied for physical possession of the property, and the matter is pending before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

Sunny Deol has told the bank that the property is in use, so the sale will be initiated as per the provisions of the SARFAESI Act, which empowers banks and financial institutions to take possession of assets/properties of credit defaulters without court intervention.

The actor has also approached the bank to settle the dues. The auction of the Juhu property known as Sunny Villa was scheduled to be held on August 25. The minimum bid amount was set at Rs 5.14 crore.

The auction was withdrawn after the bank received representations from Sunny Deol and his legal team, the bank said. The bank said that it is "committed to resolving the matter amicably" and that it is "in touch with the borrower to find a mutually agreeable solution".

Also Read: Bank withdraws auction notice from Sunny Deol’s Mumbai bungalow after defaulting Rs. 56 crore loan

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

REVEALED: The REAL REASON why Anil Kapoor is…

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2…

Pankaj Tripathi’s father passes away at the…

Sunny Deol denies signing Border sequel: “I…

Bank withdraws auction notice from Sunny…

Salman Khan to play an Army Officer in Karan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification